Oct. 8, 2019
POSTVILLE — Michael “Mike” Heins, 61, of Postville, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at MercyOne Elkader Medical Center in Elkader.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, with the Rev. Lynn Noel officiating. Burial will follow at Bloomfield Cemetery, Castalia.
Visitation will be at the church, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and one hour before services on Saturday.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.