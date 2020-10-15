OELWEIN – MercyOne is pleased to welcome Michael Kelley, ARNP to the Medical Group of Northeast Iowa. Mr. Kelley is now seeing patients at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine.
“My goal as a provider is very simple — to provide each patient with the best care possible that matches their individual needs,” he said. “I hope my patients will feel comfortable in sharing their concerns so their health care needs can be met.”
Mr. Kelley received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2013 and completed his Master of Science in Nursing – Family Practice at Chamberlain in 2019. He has been working as an emergency room nurse since 2010.
“I decided to pursue a career in family medicine because I saw a need that simply was not being met. In my years of working as a registered nurse in the Emergency Room, I never knew how my patients story ended. I decided to pursue Family Practice so I can care for my patients through their entire lifespan.”
You will find Michael Kelly, ARNP at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine, 129 8th Avenue in Oelwein. Patients can schedule an appointment or virtual visit by calling 319-283-6153.