March 4, 1945 — Dec. 23, 2019
STRAWBERRY POINT — Michael Earl “Mike” Sadler, 74, of Strawberry Point passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Monticello, the son of Earl and Florence (Schlick) Sadler. He was drafted into the United States Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War. On April 27, 1968, Mike was united in marriage to Elaine Kurt at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sand Springs.
Survivors: wife Elaine Sadler; 5 children, Michele (Steve) Dikkers, Michael (Sherry) Sadler, Sarah (Todd) Helle, Brenda (Jason) Naaktgeboren, and Katie (Scott) Taylor; 12 grandchildren; 3 siblings, sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Friday.
Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. Inurnment: Forestville Cemetery, Dundee.
