Michael Wood

SHELLSBURG-Michael M. Wood, 72, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at UIHC, Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Palo United Methodist Church with Rev. John Howerton and Pastor Steve Pudinski officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Shellsburg. The casket will be closed to the public.
Mike was born November 28, 1948, in Gilman, Iowa, the son of Marvin and Geneva Powell Wood. He was a 1967 graduate of Gilman High School. He then earned a BS from Iowa State in 1971 and an MBA from the U of I.
On June 26, 1970, Mike was united in marriage to Elaine Kay Ingledue at LaMoille, IA. Elaine preceded Mike in death on February 1, 2017. On October 6, 2018, Mike was united in marriage to Laura Kay Watson at the Palo United Methodist Church.
Mike was an executive in the transportation industry. He went on to start and operate his own trucking company before retiring in 2010.
Mike’s “leisure time” was spent as an adjunct professor at U of I, Chairman of Board at the Palo United Methodist Church, Board of Directors at ARC of Iowa, established and operated the Palo Food Pantry, set up and ran Feed the Kids of Palo after the COVID pandemic, led adult bible study at the Palo United Methodist Church, involved in various civic organizations, a lifelong learner, and if there was any time left over, he loved to fish.
Mike is survived by his wife, Laura, of Shellsburg; two sons: Gregory M. (Theresa) Wood of Dysart and Johnathan A. (Suzanne) Wood of Marion; four grandchildren: Leaha Campbell of Cedar Rapids, Leora Wood of West Des Moines, and Madison Graff and Griffin Wood, both of Marion; in-laws, Marvin and Margaret Baumgartner of Dubuque; brothers-in-law: Ray Helland of Des Moines and Robert (Leilani) Malisch of Plankinton, SD; sisters-in-law: Lynn Brokel of Lisbon and Leigh Swaney of Las Vegas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; sister, Harlietta Helland; and sister-in-law, Jane Malisch.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Palo United Methodist Church, Palo Food Pantry or to the charity of donor’s choice. As an organ donor, Mike’s spirit of giving continues after his death.
Van Steenhuyse Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Mike and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.