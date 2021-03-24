March 19, 2021
DECORAH — Michael Zweibohmer, 72, of Decorah died Friday, March 19, 2021 at Veteran’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. rosary and scripture service on Thursday, March 25 at Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ossian. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Friday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Donald Hertges as the celebrant.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Ossian.
For those who are unable to attend, you can live stream at Facebook.com/CFOSparishes or following the Mass on youtube.com/user/frbobgross
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Due to Covid-19, the family asks visitors to social distance and wear a mask.