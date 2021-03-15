Midwest Collision Center, Inc., at 126 S. Frederick Ave., is a full-service collision shop with 24-hour towing serving Oelwein and the surrounding communities. The husband and wife team of Chris and Billie Winters have owned and operated the business for 28 years.
Their I-CAR Gold Class-certified shop specialists include Beau Winters, lead refinish technician and lead structural technician and Sean Walker, lead non-structural technician. Chris is also Gold-certified and is an estimator. Shop specialist Dan McCann began within the year and will be working toward his structural technician Gold certification.
After hours tow truck drivers are Nick Ericson, Jared Little, Joe Duffy and Matt Derifield.
Midwest Collision Center has the distinction of being the only I-CAR Gold Class certified collision repair shop within Fayette and Buchanan counties. Gold Class is the collision repair industry standard for training. The distinction means the shop has to have one person Gold Class-certified in each position, and all team members are working toward it.
Chris Winters explained that Gold Class certified shops are required to stay up-to-date by training their staff annually. Ongoing training and testing keeps repair technicians up-to-date on the latest vehicle models, technologies and repair methods, focusing on estimating, structural repair, non-structural repair and refinishing.
“It’s a mark of excellence for the business, and another layer of confidence for customers,” he said. The I-CAR Gold Class distinction took each of the Gold-certified team members to pass three days of testing to earn it.
In 2020, employees took a total of 33 classes to keep current.
Midwest Collision welcomes all insurances. They offer electronic claims handling with free computerized estimates.
Repair options include full-service auto body and large truck repair, in-house frame straightening with a chassis liner frame machine, paintless dent repair, in-house paint mixing with Axalta paint products to ensure a factory match, and auto glass replacement.
Ten years ago, the Winters had a special addition put in their building, a Global Finishing Solutions down-draft paint booth with curing capability. As its name suggests, the paint booth is a controlled environment where air enters the booth through a full-length, filtered ceiling, and flows vertically over the vehicle/product and into the filtered exhaust pit in the floor. This type of paint booth does an excellent job of controlling overspray and contamination, which protects both the vehicle and the worker.
Since opening the business in 1992, Midwest Collision Center has always been at the same location.
“We are happy to have served Oelwein and the surrounding communities for 29 years. We value the relationships we have made with our customers over the years and hope to continue to do so in the future,” Chris and Billie shared. “You’ve got a lot riding on how well your car gets repaired. Work with a repair shop that meets the Gold Class standards.”
Midwest Collision Center, Inc., is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends, however, 24-hour tow service is available. Customers can call 319-283-4645 during business hours, or 563-920-2942 after hours.