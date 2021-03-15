Chris Winters, second-right, and Billie Winters, right, owners of Midwest Collision Center Inc. in downtown Oelwein, hold the I-CAR Gold Class plaque that hangs in their business indicating that their employees have met high industry standards in each position. With the owners from left are team members Beau Winters, Dan McCann and Sean Walker. Chris and Beau Winters and Walker are Gold-certified, and McCann joined the team within the year and is working toward certification.