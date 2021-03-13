March 16, 1935 — March 10, 2021
HAZLETON — Mildred “Milly” Lohman, 85, of Hazleton passed away peacefully March 10, 2021 at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday March 19 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton with Reverend Loel Fink officiating. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to: Friends of Fontana Park, Hazleton or the Hazleton Volunteer Fire Department. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Milly was born March 16, 1935 on the family farm in Buchanan County, the daughter of Everett and Lorene Wright. She graduated from Independence High School. On Jan. 3, 1957 she was united in marriage with Myron Lohman at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence.
Milly owned and operated Hazleburg Floor Covering in Hazleton for 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning, sewing, reading her bible, the Lutheran Church, camping, bargain shopping, gatherings with family and friends and making others happy, always putting the needs of others above her own.
She is survived by: a daughter, Lahna Lohman; a son, Marty (Kim) Lohman; two grandsons, Levi Lohman and Dillon Lawler; a daughter-in-law, Ruth (Jerry) Lohman-Sturch; a sister, Bonnie Wolf; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Myron Lohman; son, Dwayne Lohman; brother, Lewis Wright and her parents.
The family greatly appreciates and would like to thank the caregivers, friends and local community for their kindness that allowed us to grant Mother’s wish to remain at home for the past year.