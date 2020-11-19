Mini Pumpkin Cheese Pies

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

10-12 Keebler mini graham ready crusts

FIRST LAYER

8 oz cream cheese, room temp

3 Tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 egg, room temp

2ND LAYER

2 eggs (room temp), beaten slightly

3/4 c canned pumpkin

1/4 c sugar

3/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp ginger

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp clove, ground

1/4 c milk

WHIPPED CREAM AND PECANS ARE FOR GARNISH

1 can(s) Reddi Whip whipped cream or any other you prefer

1/2 c pecans chopped or whole

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line up ready crusts on cookie sheet.

2. Beat softened cream cheese until fluffy. Add the 3 tablespoons of sugar, vanilla, and egg. Beat until smooth.

3. Distribute mixture by tablespoons evenly into mini crusts. Top off with remaining mixture. Smooth as best you can.

4. In a large bowl combine 2 eggs, 3/4 cup pumpkin, 1/4 cup of sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and milk. Mix on low until well blended.

5. Using a tablespoon, top cheese mixture with pumpkin mixture evenly.

6. Place pies in the oven. Bake approximately 30-40 minutes (depending on the oven). Remove pies from oven and cool.

7. You may remove the cakes from each pan if you wish. Be careful about removing them. Use a knife to separate from pans. Store in the fridge.

8. Before serving, top with whipped cream and chopped pecans.

