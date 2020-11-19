Mini Pumpkin Cheese Pies

Serves: 10-12
Ingredients:
10-12 Keebler mini graham ready crusts
FIRST LAYER
8 oz cream cheese, room temp
3 Tbsp granulated sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 egg, room temp
2ND LAYER
2 eggs (room temp), beaten slightly
3/4 c canned pumpkin
1/4 c sugar
3/4 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp ginger
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/8 tsp clove, ground
1/4 c milk
WHIPPED CREAM AND PECANS ARE FOR GARNISH
1 can(s) Reddi Whip whipped cream or any other you prefer
1/2 c pecans chopped or whole
Directions
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line up ready crusts on cookie sheet.
2. Beat softened cream cheese until fluffy. Add the 3 tablespoons of sugar, vanilla, and egg. Beat until smooth.
3. Distribute mixture by tablespoons evenly into mini crusts. Top off with remaining mixture. Smooth as best you can.
4. In a large bowl combine 2 eggs, 3/4 cup pumpkin, 1/4 cup of sugar, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and milk. Mix on low until well blended.
5. Using a tablespoon, top cheese mixture with pumpkin mixture evenly.
6. Place pies in the oven. Bake approximately 30-40 minutes (depending on the oven). Remove pies from oven and cool.
7. You may remove the cakes from each pan if you wish. Be careful about removing them. Use a knife to separate from pans. Store in the fridge.
8. Before serving, top with whipped cream and chopped pecans.