Mini-Turkey BBQ Meatloaves with Cheese Surprise

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground turkey

1 egg

½ c Italian style breadcrumbs

3 tbl barbecue sauce

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 oz sharp Cheddar cheese, cut into ½-oz cubes

Directions:

Heat oven to 425°F. Line cookie sheet with foil. Place ovenproof rack on foil; lightly grease rack.

In large bowl, mix 1 lb. ground turkey, 1 egg, ½ cup Italian style breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon dried parsley, and salt and pepper, to taste.

Divide mixture into 6 equal parts. Shape each into mini football shape, and stuff with a cheese cube. Pinch seams closed completely.

Place on rack. Brush mini meatloaves with 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through (at least 165°F).

Hints:

If you like a spicier surprise, stuff the mini-loaves with pepper jack cheese instead.