Mini-Turkey BBQ Meatloaves with Cheese Surprise

Ingredients:
1 lb. ground turkey
1 egg
½ c Italian style breadcrumbs
3 tbl barbecue sauce
½ tsp garlic powder
1 tsp dried parsley
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 oz sharp Cheddar cheese, cut into ½-oz cubes
Directions:
Heat oven to 425°F. Line cookie sheet with foil. Place ovenproof rack on foil; lightly grease rack.
In large bowl, mix 1 lb. ground turkey, 1 egg, ½ cup Italian style breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon dried parsley, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Divide mixture into 6 equal parts. Shape each into mini football shape, and stuff with a cheese cube. Pinch seams closed completely.
Place on rack. Brush mini meatloaves with 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through (at least 165°F).
Hints:
If you like a spicier surprise, stuff the mini-loaves with pepper jack cheese instead.