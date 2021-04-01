“Children are our most valuable resource and provide hope for the future. In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, coronavirus and its subsequent losses have changed our world permanently. The risk to children for experiencing child abuse and neglect in times of extreme stress and uncertainty is quite high. The added stress on parents and caregivers — loss of employment or income, school and business closings, food insecurity — as well as the isolation as a result of physical distancing limit the social connections and community services that serve as protective factors against child abuse and neglect.”-Prevent Child Abuse Iowa
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and throughout the month you can show support for positive childhood experiences, the prevention of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and the advancement of programs and policies that support families. DHS reports for the year 2020 that in Buchanan, Delaware, and Fayette counties alone, there were 47, 37, and 87 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect, respectively, totaling 614 reports and 171 confirmed cases.
Building Direction for Families of Buchanan County is pleased to announce that we have partnered with the Allen Child Protection Center to offer Minimum Facts Interviewing training. This training is intended for anyone working with children, including professionals, relatives, pastors or Sunday School teachers, and more, who may hear an initial disclosure of abuse from children. Minimum Facts Interviewing teaches participants how to appropriately gain information from the child without compromising an investigation. Participants will learn do’s and don’ts associated with interviewing children, how their information is applied to the investigation, information about child protection centers, along with risk factors and warning signs of abuse. The training is taught by trained forensic interviewer, Miranda Kracke, LMSW, and is based on knowledge of child development and participation in child abuse investigations. There is no cost to attend this training. Registration is required and space is limited.
To register, visit www.bdfempowerment.org and go to the “Upcoming Events” tab on the right side. Click on the Minimum Facts Interviewing link to view the flyer. The link to register is on the flyer.