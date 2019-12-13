5-Minute Chocolate Fudge

Prep Time: 5 mins. Cool Time: 4 hrs. Servings: 36
Ingredients
2 cups dark chocolate chips
14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans plus about 2 tablespoons for topping
DirectionsCombine the chocolate, the milk, and the butter in a medium size glass bowl and heat in the microwave for 90 seconds. Stir to combine and heat another 15 seconds if needed.
Add the extract and stir until smooth. Stir in 1 cup of pecans. Scoop into a parchment lined loaf pan. Spread with a spatula to approximately 1-inch thickness. Top with remaining chopped pecans. Chill until ready to serve. Slice into 1-inch squares and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. Enjoy!