Minute Man & Whizzo bronze banks

American history reveals the Minute Men as volunteers; soldiers ready for military services at a minutes notice, during the Revolutionary War (1775-1783). The Minute Men were honored with a statute placed on the Lexington Green in Lexington, Massachusetts, where the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired and eight colonists died.
What could Whizzo, a comical clown, have in common with the Minute Man? Both are collectible banks made of bronze metal, by the Banthrico Company in Chicago during the 1970s. The banks represent savings and loans organizations and were given out to company customers.
The Minute Man banks stands 5 3/4th inches tall and 5 1/4th inches wide. Look for a bank with a complete scene, with a Minute Man in the foreground, holding a musket. He is dressed in a jacket, high boots, with trousers neatly tucked in and a hat. His face is small with rather vague details; He has long hair fashionable in the 1700’s.
A walking plow and canon are directly behind the Minute Man and a two story colonial home is in the background. On the back of the Minute Man bank we see the Liberty Bell. “MORRIS PLAN / Since 1916,”is painted on it. Other marks include, “© 1974/Banthrico/ Chicago,” incised on the bottom plate.
Clowns are such wonderful characters. They usually have enormous shoes, and funny hats and hair. The costumes are as varied as personalities and Whizzo is no exception. Whizzo wears a shirt with a ruffle around the neck and trousers held up with suspenders. He has a strange hat on his head. This clown actually has huge feet with bulbous toes…not the usual big shoes. Whizzo is sitting on a box, resting with his hands on his knees. The bank is 6 ½ inches tall.
Identifying marks include, “Whizzo/Home Savings /ASSOCIATION /OF/ KANSAS CITY.” Engraved on the bottom, ‘BANTHRICO, INC. CHICAGO, U.S.A.”
These character banks or advertising banks appeal to several collectors; those collecting penny banks; Banthrico banks exclusively and Ad World collectors. There seems to be more Minute Men available. Both penny banks are advertising various savings and loan organizations in many states.