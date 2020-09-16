Mississippi Mud Cake

This recipe comes together in one bowl and just a few minutes. It’s deliciously chewy and rich.
Prep Time: 15 mins; Cook Time: 35 mins
Ingredients:
For the Cake
• 1 c pecans chopped
• 1 tsp coarse salt
• 1 c butter room temp
• 4 oz semisweet chocolate chopped
• 2 c sugar
• 1 ½ c all-purpose flour
• ½ c unsweetened cocoa
• 4 large eggs room temperature, beaten slightly
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• ¾ tsp salt
• 10.5 oz miniature marshmallows
For the Chocolate Frosting
• ½ cup butter
• ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa sifted
• ⅓ cup milk
• 16 oz powdered sugar sifted
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
Heat a saucepan to medium. Salt the pecans and add them in a single layer in the saucepan and toast 8 to 10 minutes. Watch them carefully so they do not burn.
Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 15x10x1 inch jelly roll pan with non-stick spray. You can also line pan with parchment paper or foil for easy cleanup.
For the Cake
1. Melt 1 cup butter and 4 ounces of chocolate in the microwave for 1 minute, stir. Heat at 30-second intervals. Remove and stir until melted and smooth.
2. Whisk sugar, flour, cocoa, beaten eggs, vanilla, and salt together. Pour chocolate mixture into dry ingredients and combine. Don’t over mix. Pour batter into prepared 15x10x1 inch pan.
3. Bake at 350°F for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and spread marshmallows evenly on top. Bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes or until marshmallows are melted and toasted.
For the Frosting
1. Stir together first butter, cocoa, and milk in a saucepan over medium heat until the butter is melted.
2. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until slightly thick. Remove from heat.
3. Whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Drizzle warm chocolate frosting over warm cake.