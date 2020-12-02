Two weeks before the presidential election, Benton Community Middle School students learned some valuable skills about voting. 7th and 8th grade students learned how to research candidates and the importance of choosing a candidate that aligns with their own values. To start, the BC middle school students were asked to reflect on the candidate they would vote for if they were old enough to vote and why. Students then were directed to the website www.isidewith.com to take a quiz to help students narrow down the candidate(s) that best aligns with their values. Upon finding out their results, there was a mixture of feelings varying from happy and excited that their initial candidate was the same after they took the quiz to surprise and shock that the candidate they received from their quiz result was not who they expected to align with their values as seen below in the reflections taken after the quiz.
Seventh and Eighth grade students wrote reflections about their results and the importance of voting after the quiz. A seventh grade student wrote, “I got Donald Trump and jo jorgenson. I was not surprised I got Trump. I was kind of surprised I got Jorgenson though. I have never even heard of her until today. But she must match my political stands pretty closely. It might change my vote because I might see what she is trying to get accomplished and it would be between her and trump.”
Middle school students also reflected on why it is important to do research on the candidates before going to the polls. An eighth grade student wrote, so you know who you most agree with and make your vote count. You wouldn’t want to vote for someone that you dislike and you might realize you like someone more than you thought.
In addition, seventh and eighth grade students were guided to research candidates who were up for elections statewide and locally for the senate and district 1 positions respectively. It was there they learned how to evaluate sources and use the candidates’ campaign websites. Seventh graders went on to research a senate or district 1 representative and present their findings in class all while learning how to research election candidates.
Lastly, students simulated a mock election using their new research to determine candidates that best aligned with their beliefs and values. The social studies department created a mock ballot with presidential candidates, senate candidates and district 1 representative candidates.
The results are as follows, the Benton Community Middle School elected by popular vote:
President: Donald Trump/Mike Pence (Republican Party) 54%
Senator: Joni Ernst (Republican Party) 49%
District 1 Representative: Abby Finkenauer (Democratic Party) 54%