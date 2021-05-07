No appointment needed, the walk-in clinic will be held at Virginia Gay Hospital, Vinton. Check in at the front entrance registration desk to get your free Moderna vaccine, Monday, May 10th - Friday, May 14th!
Please contact Benton County Public Health if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment at 319-472-6460.
• Monday May 10th 11:00am-4:00pm
• Tuesday May 11th 08:30am-1200pm
• Wednesday May12th 08:00am-1200pm
• Thursday May 13th 11:00am-7:00pm
• Friday May 14th 08:00am-12:00pm
Please continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19! Get a COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing with those outside your household, clean your hands frequently with soap and water, stay home if you feel sick, get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19 and If you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, please review CDC guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized and recommended for people 18 years of age and older.
For more information, please call Benton County Public Health or visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/moderna/moderna-faqs.html.