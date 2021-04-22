ELKADER — A Monona man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl at least six times is facing a Class C felony charge.
Trevis Charles Thornton, 34, of Monona, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse in Clayton County District Court.
Thornton is accused of sexually abusing the girl between Sept. 2020 and December 2020 at his home, according to court documents.
During some of the acts, alcohol and drugs were provided to the juvenile “making her incapable of making rational decisions,” says the criminal complaint
He made his initial court appearance on Friday, April 16. His bond was set at $20,000 cash and the court ordered appointment of a public defender to represent Thornton.
A no contact order is in place to protect the alleged victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26 at the Clayton County Courthouse in Elkader.