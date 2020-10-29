Monster Mouths

Ingredients:
1 roll refrigerated peanut butter cookies
¾ c hazelnut spread with cocoa
1 c miniature marshmallows
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 16 balls. On ungreased cookie sheet, place balls 3 inches apart.
Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.
Spread hazelnut spread on bottom of each cookie; cut each cookie crosswise in half. For each “mouth,” press 4 to 5 marshmallows into hazelnut spread along rounded edge of 1 cookie half. Top with second cookie half, bottom side down; gently press together.