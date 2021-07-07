July 15, 1950 — June 3, 2021
HAZLETON — Monte Lee Barker, 70, of Hazleton died peacefully of respiratory failure at Gunderson-Palmer Hospital in West Union on June 3, 2021.
A Celebration of Life to be held at the Oelwein Community Plaza on Sunday, July 18 from 1-4 p.m. with a sharing of memories service starting at 2 p.m.
Monte was born July 15, 1950 to Donald LeRoy Barker and Sylvia Wheeler Barker, the third child in a family of thirteen children.
He married Susan Lynette Chevalier on Jan. 2, 1971 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point.
To this union was born two daughters Kam and Robin, and a son, Matthew.
Monte graduated from Oelwein High School in 1969, where he excelled in football and won numerous awards and top honors in the sport of wrestling. He attended Upper Iowa University, then became a foreman for Wright Tree Service. From there, he went to work at Corn Blossom Foods for 10 years. After that, he became interested in the “family tradition” of law enforcement. He was hired part-time with the Hazleton Police Department and later was promoted to police chief. He held that position for 18 years. As a police officer, he obtained certification for various specialized police tactics and earned a black belt in karate. He was named Iowa Outstanding Athlete for karate in 1986.
After his work in law enforcement, Monte decided to follow his love of technology, and attended Hamilton College to become a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer where he also received certification in A+ Hardware and Software, LAN Concepts. His hard work and dedication to this new field of study landed him on the President’s List and Dean’s List numerous semesters. He finished his career as a sales executive for Mattel Interactive (Parson’s Technology) in Cedar Rapids, consistently earning many top sales awards. Monte particularly enjoyed training new or struggling employees, and was always eager to share his “tricks of the trade” with fellow coworkers.
Survived by: his wife Susan, two daughters Kam (Jason) Taber of Tripoli and Robin (Ben) Solinski of North Liberty, one son Matt (Belicia) Barker of Nevada; five grandchildren, Perry, Gabe, and Mila Solinski and Rowan and Scarlett Barker; eight siblings Kenneth Barker of Oelwein, Judith Barker of Oelwein, Pam Walters of Oelwein, Bryan (Sherry) Barker of Nevada, Bruce (Debbie) Barker of Oelwein, Hal (Joelyn) Barker of Oelwein, Bobbi (Sherrie) Barker of Canton, GA, and Cindy (Alan Young) Walters of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Jeffery in infancy, Donald, David, Timothy, and one sister, Patricia Wagner.
Memorials may be directed to the family.