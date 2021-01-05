Buchanan County Conservation Board is sponsoring a Moonlit Snowshoe Jan. 28 from 6-7 p.m. Participants will meet in the parking area of Ham Marsh, 1747 Indiana Ave, Independence.
Strap on a pair of snowshoes and explore the beauty of a winter evening. If the sky is clear, the moon will light the way. The group may hear some geese or maybe even owls calling. No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. All ages are welcome.
The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’