More spice for fall flavors

I’m finding that the term “coming of age” doesn’t just apply to adolescence. Lots of things continue to be revelations as we go through ages/stages in our lives.
So how does that philosophical twist apply to a recipe page? Well, I used to marvel at the way my mom, my grandma, my mother-in-law, all fabulous cooks, could create delicious meals without ever cracking a cookbook for the recipe. They just knew a fistful of rice was going to be the right amount, or a couple of spoons of flour would be enough, or a coffee cup of water was just right to add to pan drippings for gravy.
I find that I have become that kind of home cook or country cook, as well. It’s great to have enough confidence in the kitchen to “eyeball” ingredients with success, but I still look over a recipe a few times to make sure I’m not forgetting an important step or ingredient.
That being said, sometimes a creation starts out as one thing and transforms into something else — Monday’s supper for example, began as homemade chicken noodle soup. But as the pot filled up with chicken, carrots, celery and onions, it became apparent there wasn’t going to be much “soup” to the soup. I carefully poured half of a bag of egg noodles into the extremely full Dutch oven and the soup came within a half-inch of the brim. This was going to be tricky or messy, or both. Pushing the noodles down into the broth, I decided I couldn’t let the pot simmer because it would just bubble over, so I put the lid on and shut the burner off, knowing the noodles would cook in the hot soup.
I went to read through my mail from the weekend and browse a couple of “wish books” that show up at this time of year. I didn’t realize about 45 minutes had passed when I decided to check on my soup.
“Well, forget the crackers,” I thought, as I looked at a full pot of chicken and noodles with almost nano broth left. Next time, more broth, less ingredients! Thank goodness it freezes well.
Fall is a great flavorful time of year, so this week’s recipes are full of spice and flavors for the season.
Sausage and Peppers
The combination of sausage flavors really gives a nice “zing” to this simple dish.
Cook time: 45 Min Prep time: 10 Min Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
1 pkg sweet sausage
1 pkg mild sausage
1 pkg hot Italian sausage
3 medium peppers (red, green, yellow or orange) whatever color(s) you choose
1 medium onion
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place sausage links on a foil-lined cookie sheet and bake for 30 minutes. When you bake the sausage, it is not as greasy as frying it.
2. Chop up the peppers and onions.
3. When the sausage is done slice it up into coins and mix it in a large frying pan with the peppers and onion.
4. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes until peppers and onions are cooked.
You can eat the sausage and peppers plain, over scrambled eggs, on a hoagie bun, or wrap some up in a favorite or low-carb tortilla.