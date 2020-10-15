Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics instructors, Debbie Moser and Bernita Moser attended the 2020 USTA National Congress and Clinics in September in Peoria, Illinois. Debbie was one of the featured Congress Clinicians for the tumbling sessions given during the full day of workshops and clinics to the many clubs and coaches attending from the many different States involved with the USTA.
USTA Congress consists of Technical meetings, workshops in all levels sub beginner through elite levels, coaches certification classes and tests, judges courses, rule proposals, state chair meetings, safety meetings, ethics meetings, awards recognition’s, and the Congress Meeting.
The Moser coaches are Safety Certified, USTA Certified Coaches, background checked, Safe Sport Certified, Dance Educators of America Tested/Certified and have been teaching the area youth 40 plus years in Dance and Gymnastics.
Instructors Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Kattie Payne Schulte and Luka Marie Schulte, Strawberry Point head up the Moser Competition Team. Bernita Moser, Strawberry Point, USTA Ethics Board (2003-2020) 17 years, and Debbie Moser, Dyersville, USTA President (1994-2012) 18 years, Technical Board 26 years, NTJC Judge for the USTA 20 years, State USTA Chair 6 years.
Moser coaches during their 40 plus years have coached numerous state and national champions — beginners through elite levels.