Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic students would like to recognize their 2020 USTA & Moser nominees and honors
Because of their hard work, dedication, and loyalty to the sport and to the Moser School, Seniors Olivia Thier, Advanced Level, daughter of Krista and the late Ben Thier of Dyersville, 14 years with the Moser School and 6 years competing, and Reagan Dolan, Intermediate Level, daughter of Pat and Mindy of Manchester, 12 years with the Moser School and 12 years competing, were both nominated for State and National Athletes Scholarships, and both are honored as Seniors of the USTA.
Ms. Dolan is also nominated for the Nationals Mr V. and the Amber DeLancey Scholarship and Ms. Thier is nominated for the Nationals Amanda Howe Scholarship.
Ava Nolan, 12, Intermediate level, daughter of Ricky and Sarah Nolan and Rachelle and Jason Hesse of Jesup, is nominated for the 2020 Iowa USTA Sportsmanship Award demonstrating leadership and sportsmanship inside and outside of the gym. Ava has studied dance and gymnastics with Moser’s 7 years and has competed all 7 of those years.
Katelin Ante, 15, Novice level, daughter of Brooks and Lindsey of Manchester, has studied Dance and Gymnastics 10 years with the Moser School, has competed 8 years, is nominated for the Vickie Wilson Spirit Honor 2020 for good character, leadership, service to her family, team, school, and community. An athlete that shows true spirit and compassion.
Melanie Lutgen, 17, Sub Advanced Level, daughter of Mike and Beth of Dyersville, is nominated for the 2020 Iowa Achievement Title for the State of Iowa for her dedication, loyalty, and work ethics, and for being at the top of her level throughout her tumbling career. Lutgen has studied Dance and Gymnastics with the Moser School 10 years and has competed 9 of those years.
Reagan Brown, 16, daughter of Forest and Tina of Guttenberg, Sub Advanced level, and Izzy Lutgen 13, Intermediate level, daughter of Mike and Beth of Dyersville are Honored with the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics Dedication and Loyalty Honor 2020 for always being a role model, being in the gym working to achieve to the best of their ability, their spirit, work ethics, and never missing a chance to be in the gym.
Reagan has studied Dance and Gymnastics with the Moser School 12 years and has competed 10 years. Izzy has studied dance and gymnastics with Moser School 10 years and has competed 9 of those years.
Kennedy Collins, 16, Sub Advanced Level, daughter of BJ and Becky of Jesup, is Honored with the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics Perseverance and Loyalty Award 2020, for her never giving up attitude, staying with it even thru injuries, work ethics, dedication, & role model. Collins has studied Dance and Gymnastics 7 years with the Moser School and competed for the Moser school all 7 of those years.
Annie Gulick, 15, daughter of Steve and Tina Gulick of Dyersville, recognized this season 2020 for her 2nd year Advanced Level Status. Annie is also nominated for the Nationals 2020 Athlete of the Year, The George Nissen Honor and the Dennis Harget 4’s Scholarship. Ms. Gulick has studied Dance and Gymnastics with the Moser School 13 years and has competed 11 of those years.
Olivia Thier is also being recognized for her first-year Advanced level Status.
We could not be prouder of our hard working, dedicated, and loyal dancers and gymnasts and we appreciate all our students and their families for their continued support.
The School has been teaching area youth for 40+ years and has been competing with the USTA Power Tumbling since 1985. Each year the school has students Sub Beginners thru Elite Levels advance to the National Level of competition. Moser Instructors are Debbie Moser, Dyersville, Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point, dmoser@iowatelecom.net, cpayne@windstream.net.