Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Oskaloosa on Nov. 17. There were 12 teams entered with around 210 athletes competing throughout the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who place well are as follows: 1st, Melanie Lutgen, Kennedy Collins, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Laura Pierschbacher, Lexi Opitz, Kaley Polfer, Adalyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Lilly Shaw, Katie Lueck, Lily Harreld, Canaan Corcoran. 2nd, Makayla Gasper, Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Savanna Lehman, Ruby West, Griffan Ostrander, Lucy Scherbring, Kena Johnson. 3rd Megan Pierschbacher, Keely Recker, Aaliyah Corcoran, Emma Szopinski. 4th Mylie Elliot, Lexus Fleming, Lily Hall, Violet Harreld, Bailey Magnuson, Jordyn Stoll. 5th Elizabeth Recker, Allison Klingman, Kaja Johnson, Makenna Behrends, Nova Deshaw. 6th Kirsten Farmer, Alyvia Snavely. 7th Brynn Burlage, Rylee Whittaker. 8th Claire Manning.
It was a really well organized, on time, great confidence builder meet. Moser athletes will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability for the upcoming meets.
We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hard working, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners through Elite Levels.
Moser Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point. dmoser@iowatelecom.net cpayne@iowatelecom.net