Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday to all the moms, grandmoms, aunts, foster moms, big sisters. In fact, anyone who has helped raise a child and see them through to adulthood deserves to celebrate the day. I hope for all of you, the toil, tears and triumphs have been worth it.
The website talkbusiness.net estimates the average spend for Mother’s Day this year will be more than $220. Holy cow! I suppose if you send flowers, buy a card, and take her out to eat that will add up and if you can afford it, well, it’s your money and it’s your mom.
When I was a kid, my sisters and I would try to do something nice for Mom like stay out of trouble or not pick on each other for the whole day. Believe me, that was a real gift! We picked violets for the little vase she had just for a handful of little flowers and colored handmade cards.
When I got older, it was a treat to take Mom out to eat, cook for her or bring food in. I really don’t think she ever cared about the food as much as she enjoyed the time spent together. That’s really what it’s all about.
Brunch buffets are always fun to put together. They are more casual and there are lots of easy things to cook up or purchase, some can even be put together the day before, like breakfast casseroles. Some fruit, sweet rolls and a breakfast casserole are great combinations. If you are thinking about a Mother’s Day brunch at home, some of the recipes today might be on the menu.
Quiche Bites
Very simple, make-ahead bites. They also freeze very well, travel well and can be heated up easily. The recipe can also be adapted to different meats, cheeses or added veggies. It makes 4-5 dozen mini-muffins, so you can divide the batter and make a couple of different versions from your own creativity. Bisquick makes its own crust in these mini-quiche bites.
Serves: 4-5 dozen
Ingredients:
3 eggs
1 lb. small curd cottage cheese
3 Tbsp sour cream
½ c grated cheddar cheese
½ c Bisquick
¼ tsp salt
4 Tbsp butter, melted
4 strips of cooked and crumbled bacon (optional)
1 Tbsp chives (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray mini muffin pans.
2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Blend until mixed.
3. Fill each cup almost to the top.
4. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Cool in pans 5 minutes before removing.
5. These can be frozen when completely cooled for quite some time. When ready to serve, reheat in oven for about 10 minutes from frozen state (or toaster oven for smaller amounts) until warmed through.