ELKADER — Motor Mill will host an Old Fashioned Easter Egg Hunt on April 4th at 1 p.m. The Motor Mill Foundation will be hiding eggs throughout the town site and welcomes all ages to come down to the Mill to help search. Come out and enjoy spring during this fun old fashioned egg hunt. This is one of a year-long series of events to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the Motor Mill Historic Site.
Motor Mill Historic Site is located at 23002 Grain Road, Elkader, Iowa. For more information on this and other events call 563-245-1516 or visit www.motormill.org or www.claytoncountyconservation.org.