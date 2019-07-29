INDEPENDENCE —An unidentified male motorcyclist was seriously injured shortly after noon Monday when he lost control of his motorcycle on Highway 20 near the 251 mile marker in Buchanan County.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident in the eastbound lane at approximately 12:20 p.m. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence before being airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment.
The Sheriff’s office reports the accident remains under investigation at this time and the male’s name is being withheld. Assistance at the scene was provided by the Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service and Iowa Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.