Mount Auburn may be a small town, yet it celebrated big on its Sesquicentennial on Saturday with a parade, food, games and music throughout the day.
“We feel this celebration was very successful,” a joint statement by the planning committee said. “With all the comments we’ve been getting it sounds like everyone had a great time during the day and night. It had been brought up the past couple years that the Sesquicentennial was coming up by many members who would be on our committee.”
Members of the planning committee are involved on the city council, fire department, legion post and the Methodist church. They wanted to create “a celebration that would be remembered for another 25 years” and for all ages with emphasis on drawing both current and former residents of Mount Auburn back. The planning began earlier this year and members took on organizing different events.
“We wanted to have something for the kids to do after the parade and make sure people had a reason to stick around,” the committee said. “We were able to rent inflatables for the afternoon. From there we came up with other small kid’s games/activities that would be held at the park so parents are able to visit and keep a watch on their kids.”
The parade kicked off south of town and went through Second Street, where kids were ready with their candy buckets. Little King and Queen Mount Auburn went to Henry Burmeister and Hannah McGarvey. The community enjoyed inflatables, a community lunch put on by the Cedar/Mount Auburn Fire Department, a vendor fair and food trucks later in the evening for dinner. Displays were set up in the American Legion Hall exhibiting the town’s past. While the committee is unsure of overall numbers, 300 people were served by the fire department during lunch.
“There have been celebrations for Mt. Auburn’s anniversaries and we wanted to be sure to continue this, so future generations would have something to look back on and continue with the tradition,” the committee said. “We also want to show that although we are a small town, we still exist and have many people willing to step up and help in the community.”
The evening closed with music by PlugNickel playing classic rock tunes on Second Street. All funds for the events were raised by donations collected by the planning committee.
Mount Auburn was first platted in 1871 and grew thanks to the Burlington, Cedar Rapids and Minnesota Railway being extended up north in the late 1800s.
Check out photos at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Mount-Auburn-150th-Celebration/