CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (August 11, 2021) — Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List. The following students made the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester:
Atkins: Shelby Hoeppner, Jaicee Lyons, Kerry Rathje, Nathan Rohrssen, Turner Schroeder, Skyler Shaw, Jacqueline Vangilder
Garrison: Amie Price
Keystone: Barbara Gehling, Tonya Kramer, Trinity Schnor
Newhall: Jacob Heit
Norway: Vicki Emanuel
Shellsburg: Kimberly Kessens, Holly Krueger
Urbana: Mitchell Derr, Dayton Powell
Vinton: Kailie Berry, Elisabeth Davis-Walker, Chelsea Kettler, Sadie Novotny, Katelyn O’Brien, Jillian White
Walford: Timothy Blattner, Kasi Hayes, Chelsey Heisdorffer, Abigail Kaufman, Grace Kaufman, Haley Stecklein