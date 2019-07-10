Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The following area students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.

Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns, with courses of study included.

Arlington — Kristin Hamlett, nursing

Calmar — Megan Andera, social work

Independence — Alaina Kuper, nursing

Maynard — Mary Michels, nursing

Oelwein — William Eick, mathematics

Quasqueton — Candice Birchard, management

Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe, psychology

For more information on Mount Mercy University, visit www.mtmercy.edu.

