CEDAR RAPIDS — The following area students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns, with courses of study included.
Arlington — Kristin Hamlett, nursing
Calmar — Megan Andera, social work
Independence — Alaina Kuper, nursing
Maynard — Mary Michels, nursing
Oelwein — William Eick, mathematics
Quasqueton — Candice Birchard, management
Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe, psychology
For more information on Mount Mercy University, visit www.mtmercy.edu.