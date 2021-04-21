CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (April 16, 2021) – The following students graduated following Mount Mercy University in December 2020.
Atkins: Madison Knight, Stacey Loutsch, Alyssa Stockman
Urbana: Annie Manthe, Kelene Westendorf
Vinton: Ashley Eden, Jessica Hoff, Allison Roach, Lauren Tandy
