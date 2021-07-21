CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (July 21, 2021) — The following students graduated from Mount Mercy in June:
Garrison: Rachel Harris
Keystone: Barbara Gehling
Luzerne: Kimberly Schwartz
Norway: Vicki Emanuel
Vinton: Tara Morrow
Walford: Timothy Blattner
Watkins: Skylar Frese
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy’s 1,700+ students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Master’s programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration (MBA), education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy. Doctoral programs offered are Doctor of Nursing Practice and Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy.