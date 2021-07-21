CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (July 21, 2021) — The following students graduated from Mount Mercy in June:

Garrison: Rachel Harris

Keystone: Barbara Gehling

Luzerne: Kimberly Schwartz

Norway: Vicki Emanuel

Vinton: Tara Morrow

Walford: Timothy Blattner

Watkins: Skylar Frese

