Mummy Dogs

Ingredients:
6 Hot dogs
1 tube of refrigerated crescent roll dough
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Open the crescent roll package and unroll the dough. Press on the perforations to seal them together.
Cut the dough into 1/4 inch strips. (A pizza cutter works great for this)
Wrap the pieces of dough around each hot dog creating bandages by stretching the dough slightly and letting it overlap and crisscross. You don't completely cover the hot dog, leave gaps so it looks like a mummy peeking out from its bandages.
Place each wrapped hot dog on a baking sheet and then bake for 10-12 minutes or until the dough is golden brown and hot dogs are warmed through.
Remove from the oven and place a small dot of ketchup or mustard on the back of your candy eyes and add 2 to each mummy dog. You could also use pieces of olives or just dots of ketchup or mustard for the mummy dog eyes.