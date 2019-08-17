ORAN — A murder-mystery dinner theater is planned for this fall at the Oran School sponsored by Sumner Community Theater. Auditions will be held over two weekends. Performance dates are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Oran School, Oran.
The first weekend of auditions will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner.
The second weekend of auditions will be Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Oran School, Oran.
The show is set in the 50’s and the dinner theater setting will be a 1950’s diner complete with a diner meal.
The performance will feature six males and six females portraying all adult roles between the ages of 18 years old on up. Anyone interested is welcome and encouraged to come to auditions and to learn more about the productions, and or assist with set, lights and sound.
Lori Frisch is directing with assistance by Deb Fedeler. Anyone with questions or unable to attend auditions, should contact Frisch at (319) 464-6256.