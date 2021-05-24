VINTON, Iowa (May 23) – His nickname is the Game Changer, but the only thing changing lately is Dallon Murty’s win total.
Murty scored his fourth consecutive feature win to open the season in the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Albert Auto at the Benton County Speedway Bullring.
He picked up $1,800 for his efforts in the draw/redraw event and earned a qualifying berth for the inaugural B&B Chassis All-Star event at this year’s IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s.
The 20-lapper went green with Richard Steadman and Cory Strothman on the front row. Steadman assumed command early while Murty quickly went to work from a third row start.
Just a couple laps in, Murty slid in front of Strothman to take over third and then settled in to give chase to Steadman and Jeff Mueller.
On a lap five restart, Mueller opted for the outside of row two, leaving Murty to his inside. When racing resumed, Murty pulled a successful slider on Steadman to steal the lead in turns one and two. He held the point when the caution flag waved again a short time later.
Murty withstood challenges from the field to score the victory ahead of his father, Damon, who charged from a fifth row start to secure runner-up honors.
Mueller ran third and Darin Duffy, who had mechanical issues early and was forced to restart from the back of the pack, made an impressive run to finish fourth. Miciah Hidlebaugh, who started 19th, also made a strong run to complete the top five.
Troy Cordes earned his third win of the season in the KISS Country 96.5 IMCA Modifieds. After starting deep in the field, Cordes trailed Drew Janssen by a straightaway by the time he made his way into second.
A caution just shy of the midway point was all Cordes needed as he sailed to victory ahead of Janssen. Dylan Thornton raced from ninth to third ahead of Josh Barta and Patrick Flannagan.
Kyle Olson led early in the 15-lapper for Karl Kustoms IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company.
While Olson paced the field, Dylan VanWyk charged through traffic from a fifth row start.
With a handful of laps remaining, VanWyk swept past Olson to snare the lead and drive away to victory, his first on the Vinton oval. Austin Becerra ran second ahead of Olson, Brayon Carter and Tony Olson.
Kaden Reynolds won for the first time since opening night in the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Kwik Star.
Olson made his way around Kyle Parizek a few laps into the 15-lapper to drive to victory ahead of Nathan Ballard. Parizek ran third, followed by Brett Vanous and Joren Fisher.
Cody Montgomery stood victorious following the 12-lapper for Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by Auto Crafters. Montgomery drove to the first win of his career ahead of Colton Stewart and Jeremy Wheeler.
Veteran Modified racer Bart Miller made it look easy in a special appearance by the A.I.R.S. cars. He won convincingly in the 16-lapper ahead of Scott Fridley and Dennis Etten.
Next up at the speedway is a visit by the SLMR Late Models on Sunday, May 30. Weekly racing in all divisions will complete the Memorial weekend show.
The latest speedway news may be found at the official track web site, www.BCSBullRing .com, or @BCSBullRing on Facebook.