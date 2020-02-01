INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls’ basketball team hosted the Vikettes of Vinton-Shellsburg (9-6) in a WaMaC matchup Tuesday night, January 28. Though Vinton-Shellsburg came away with a 53-39 hard-fought victory over Independence, the score is certainly not indicative of what transpired in this game.
Vinton-Shellsburg came out and pressed, full-court, right out of the gate. Independence struggled to deal with the pressure, but after seeing it a few times the girls maintained their composer and figured out how to break it.
In the first quarter, Mary Puffett drained three 3-pointers to help Indee take a 9-7 lead with just over 2 minutes left in the period. Freshman starting guard Marleigh Louvar picked up her third foul just before the end of the quarter and had to take a seat for the rest of the half. By the end of the first period, it was tied 11-11.
The start of the second quarter had the Vikettes take their first lead of the game at the 7-minute mark of the frame. The full-court pressure by Vinton-Shellsburg resulted in 6 turnovers in the second quarter, and the Vikettes went on a 6-0 run to end the half. The score at halftime had Vinton-Shellsburg holding a comfortable 29-18 lead.
The Mustangs came out after halftime and might have played their best quarter of the year. Independence was stellar in handling the full-court pressure, so much that the Vikettes stopped pressing. With just 1 turnover the entire quarter, the Mustang girls scored 15 points to pull within 6, 39-33 at the end of the third period.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Vinton-Shellsburg girls scored 5 points in less than 30 seconds and went on a 10-0 run to start the period. This was too much to overcome and Independence was outscored 14-6 in the last frame.
Again, final score was 53-19. The Mustangs fall to (3-14) on the season.
Mary Puffett was 6-for-6 from the free throw line and nailed four 3-pointers to lead the team in scoring with 20. Shanna Kleve, who has scored 15 points all year, had a great game with 8 points. Jadyn Schultz and Marleigh Louvar added 4 points apiece. Sophie Wolf had 2 points and Anna Ruffcorn completed the scoring with 1 point.
On a positive note, Independence had only 3 turnovers the entire second half after having had 13 turnovers in the first half, which resulted in 14 Vikette points. The girls took care of the ball, which kept them in the game. Even in a loss, this was by far the most complete game these girls have played all year.
The final score doesn’t tell the whole story of how well the Mustang girls played. They moved the ball well on offense and quick passes set up open shots. They are starting to maintain continuity on the offensive end of the court. They are learning to play the game instead of just “learning plays.” Defensively, they need to clarify some defensive responsibilities, but they are so much better on that end. Take away the 16 points they gave Vinton-Shellsburg off turnovers, or even cut that in half, and we have a different game.
Check out BulletinJournal.com for results of Friday night’s game on the road against 4A, third-ranked Center Point-Urbana (15-0). On Tuesday, the Mustangs are at Williamsburg (2-13).