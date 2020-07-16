Vinton-Shellsburg softball concluded their 2020 season with a 9-0 loss at ranked Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, but not without showing how far they’ve come as a team.
“The message going into this week was simple: go there and play seven innings of the best softball you can,” coach Bari Parrott said. “We played them twice this season and they were three, five inning games. We strived to play seven innings and give it our best shot for an upset.”
As they had throughout the season, five errors plagued the V-S defense early and the Mustangs drew two unearned runs and hit two dingers to dominate offensively in the game. The Vikettes kept the innings going with several outstanding outfield catches and senior Katelyn O’Brien “pitching an excellent game” through seven innings.
“We put the ball in play and only struck out four times, but their pitcher didn’t walk anybody and we could muster runs on the night,” Parrott said. “They battled hard and we came with a good attitude. This was a way better ball game than our first two against Mt. Vernon.”
The Vikettes end their shortened season 5-18 (2-15 WaMaC West). Senior Olivia Ehrhardt led V-S with 22 runs and 29 hits. Sophomore Sophia Kreutner led in RBIs with 19 batted in this season. Kreutner and Upmeyer combined for five home runs in 2020. On defense, freshman Brylee Bruce had 133 outs on first base and senior Kaitlin Meyer led in assists with 60. Sophomore pitcher Anna Becker compiled a 3-5 record pitching while O’Brien pitched for 58 innings on the season.
“It’s hard to gauge the season because of COVID,” Parrott said. “We went from not having any spring opportunities to prepare and then all of sudden we’re told we can play after two weeks of practice. Our pitchers didn’t have the normal amount of time to prepare. Defensively, we made those errors all season, but we remained competitive and were leading/tied with six opponents in the last inning. A lot of close games.”
Parrott thanked his seniors for their years with the program and leading a younger group of girls during “a unique season”. The Vikettes graduate Ehrhardt, O’Brien, Meyer, Raelyn Murray, Lauren Upmeyer, Raeleigh Schulte and Franki Evans.
“Softball is a hard game to play in today’s world when their friends are at the pool or hanging out when they are practicing under the hot sun and in the dirt,” Parrott said. “I appreciate their efforts and the time they’ve given to the program.”
V-S softball will look to their younger players, including four starting freshmen and an upcoming “athletic” eighth grade class ready to push the program as early as next season. Becker and sophomore Isabel Mullinex gained pitching experience on the season and will prove invaluable if they return in 2020.