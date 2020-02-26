CENTER POINT – The Independence boys basketball team finished out their season Monday night with a loss to Center Point-Urbana in the first round of Regional play, 59-29. The Mustangs finish their season with a 5-17 record.
Independence led this one 4-3 early in the first quarter, but the Pointers play tremendous “in your face” defense, which had the Mustangs retreating in their half-court offense.
Head Coach Chad Beatty commented, “I felt we executed, played hard, and competed. We had put in several wrinkles over the past week to what we do offensively as pressure releases because CPU prides themselves on defense and denying the wings. Our kids bought into our game plan.”
Independence didn’t necessarily turn the ball over a lot; they just found themselves taking shots from deep outside, and other shots they would rather not take. Give a lot of credit to CPU’s defense. The Mustangs went stone-cold, and CPU went on a 21-0 run and put the Mustangs in a big hole early.
“CPU led the state in points allowed per game at less than 40 this season. Odd as it sounds, we played fairly well and lost by 30. We screened and moved the ball really well in stretches. The ball just didn’t go in the hoop, and we struggled with that all season long,” added Beatty.
He added, “Ethan McCormick was playing at a level I expected to see from him all season, and it was fun to watch.”
With the loss, the Independence Mustangs say goodbye to seven seniors, Logan Schmitt, Blake Bartz, Ethan McCormick, Kaleb Lamphier, Brayden Holt, Jared Jensen, and Jack Rummel. These boys have definitely put their stamp on Mustang athletics, whether it was football, basketball, or sports yet to come.
Beatty said, “The seniors are a good group of kids, and we will miss seeing them around. I expect several of them will be successful at the next level in other sports, and in life as well.”
In conclusion to the season, Beatty said, “As you look at our overall picture of the season, BC Moore had us picked to only win 3 games. We won 5 games, but really felt we had 3 or 4 slip away from us. Between discipline, sickness, and commitment issues we battled adversity weekly and, realistically, our record shows.”
This season didn’t turn out the way these young men would have imagined, but give them credit for sticking with it and never giving up. Your strength doesn’t come from winning. It comes from struggles and hardship. Everything that you go through prepares you for the rest of your life.
Looking ahead to next season, Independence has a lot of talent coming up. The sophomore team won 14 games this year and should have several boys step in and immediately contribute.
“I anticipate the sophomore class to assist the program with improvement for next season as they are a group who are unselfish, committed, and ‘team first’ oriented,” added Beatty. “Chemistry wins in team sports.”
On Monday night, 6’5” Michael Kascel got his first varsity minutes against CPU.
Coach Beatty concluded, “The kids and fans in attendance were overly happy for him. That is stuff that builds winning cultures and kills toxic behavior that plagues Indee at times. It was really neat to witness.”
SCORING BY QUARTER
IND 04 07 07 11 — 29
CPU 14 17 16 12 — 59