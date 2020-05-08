Total 30 min., Ingredients 6, Servings 5

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 ½ c water

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, undrained

1 (11-oz.) can whole kernel corn with red and green peppers, drained

1 (4.4-oz.) envelope Spanish rice mix

6 oz. (1 ½ c) shredded Mexican cheese blend

Directions:

Brown ground beef in large skillet over medium-high heat until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain.

Add water, tomatoes, corn and rice mix; mix well. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 10-15 minutes or until rice is tender.

Stir in 1 cup of the cheese until melted. Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup cheese.

