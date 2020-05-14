Nadine Coots, age 94 of Grinnell, went to be with the Lord on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, Iowa with Pastor Stuart Rethwisch, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Victor, officiating.
Memorials may be designated to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Victor, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Nadine’s family online at www.smithfh.com.
Nadine Carolyn Kern was born the daughter of Chris and Carry (Zuber) Kern on February 9, 1926 in Blairstown, Iowa. She attended schools in Iowa and Poweshiek counties and graduated from Guernsey High School in 1945.
Nadine was united in marriage to Lloyd Coots of Mt. Auburn Iowa on December 12, 1948 at Our Savior American Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To this union were born 3 children: Ronald, Roger, and Dawn. They lived and farmed in the Vinton and Mt. Auburn area for 24 years until his death on April 19, 1972. She remained on the farm for 3 years until moving to Vinton. In 1975 she married Oscar Cordes at St. John's Lutheran Church rural Victor and the couple lived on the farm until his death in 1991. She then moved to Grinnell, Iowa in 1993, where she made her home until her death. She leaves a legacy of love, care and concern for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Nadine was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Victor and LWML. She was a teacher’s aide for three years at Grinnell-Newburg Schools, was a hospice volunteer/caregiver, was a volunteer for 15 years at Grinnell Regional Medical Center, and volunteered many hours at the Poweshiek County Fair in the Horticulture Department. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, gardening, flowers, working on the farm and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always kept busy and loved to work.
Nadine is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Beverly) Coots of Sioux City, Iowa, and Roger (Rhonda) Coots of Springdale, Arkansas; one daughter, Dawn (Coots) Hanson of Grinnell; 7 grandchildren: Ronette Coots, Kevin Coots, Trissi (Michael) Bannister, Mike (Alicia) Coots, Scott (Kristina) Hanson, Brad (Samantha) Hanson, and Andrew Hanson; great grandchildren: Ashley, Payton, Jameson Bannister, Kaden, Karter and Sophia Coots, Gavin and Cadence Hanson, and Bryce Hanson; and great great grandchildren, Ella, Marshall, and Caroline. She was preceded in death was her parents; stepfather, one half-brother; and her two husbands.