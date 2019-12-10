Jan. 11, 1954 — Dec. 8, 2019
Nancy A. Goedken, 65, of Arlington, died Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2019 at home with her family at her side.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating.
Visitation: 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home Arlington. There will be a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment: St. Albert Cemetery, rural Lamont with military honors.
Memorials may be directed in her name to Gundersen Palmer Hospice in West Union, Corpus Christi Catholic School in Bloomington, Illinois or the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Pulmonary Department in Iowa City.
Nancy Anne Derr was born Jan. 11, 1954 in Estherville, the daughter of Calvin Charles and Gwen Rita (Avery) Derr. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Starmont High School in the class of 1972. After high school, she proudly served for four years in the United States Marine Corps where she attained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. She was then honorably discharged and joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves. During this time, she received her nursing degree from Allen College. On July 21, 1979, Nancy was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Gary Gene Goedken, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont. Over the years, Nancy was employed as a nurse for the Manchester Hospital, Strawberry Point Clinic, Fayette County Public Health and Gundersen Clinic in Fayette. She also enjoyed being a farm wife and the closeness that her family experienced while working together on the farm. Throughout their life, the family farmed in the Lamont, Volga and Arlington areas.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Rosary Society. Nancy was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. She enjoyed watching football, basketball and professional golf. Nancy had a love for the outdoors where she enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 40 years: Gary Goedken of Arlington; daughter: Natalie (Kevin) Perry of Bloomington, Illinois; son: David (Kristin) Goedken of Iowa City; 3 grandchildren: Landon Perry, Mila and Ellie Goedken and a Perry grandchild expected in March; 2 sisters: Mary Ellen Day of Postville and Jenny (Troy) Brandt of Fort Dodge; 2 brothers: Jim (Beth) Derr of Dyersville and Ed (Sarah) Derr of Springfield, Missouri; mother-in-law: Julita Goedken of Lamont; 2 sisters-in-law: Shirley Derr of Maynard and Cheryl (Jeff) Cottingham of Ellsworth; brother-in-law: Charles (Jane) Goedken of Urbandale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Richard Derr; father-in-law: Norbert Goedken; and 2 brothers-in-law: Dave Day and David Goedken