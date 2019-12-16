NEVADA — The National Farmers Union Board of Directors recently opted by a narrow vote to support an amended U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to a news release from the Iowa Farmers Union.
The decision was contingent on a number of changes made to the deal at the insistence of House Democrats, including the omission of a provision that would have granted pharmaceutical companies marketing exclusivity for biologic drugs for a minimum of 10 years.
The board, which is comprised of state Farmers Union presidents, was also encouraged by the elimination of investor-state dispute settlement arbitration procedure, as well as the addition of stronger labor standards, more robust enforcement mechanisms, and some modest improvements to environmental protections.
“This agreement was improved drastically with the help of the Iowa US House Delegation,” said Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman. “The original Trump administration version was another trade train wreck.
“We should remember that the small gains made here are dwarfed by the enormous damage done in our trade relations all over the world. Even the most optimistic forecasts indicate the new USMCA don’t come close to making up for the overall trade debacle that has put our farmers in extreme economic danger.”
In a statement, NFU President Roger Johnson thanked House Democrats for working to improve the deal and summarized the board’s outstanding concerns:
“As it was originally written, USMCA never would have garnered National Farmers Union’s support. Not only did it fail to make significant improvements to NAFTA, but in some ways it was even worse – especially its giveaways to the pharmaceutical industry, which would have led to higher health care costs. But thanks to the persistence of Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats, the final deal excludes those giveaways and strengthens labor, environmental, and enforcement provisions.
“Even so, this wasn’t the fair trade deal farmers and ranchers were hoping for. It does nothing to restore (mandatory Country-of-Origin-Labeling), despite its popularity with consumers and farmers alike. Consumers want to know where their food comes from and farmers want to tell them. It’s absurd that this common sense and mutually beneficial rule still hasn’t been re-established.
“We are also disappointed that USMCA doesn’t address import dumping, which has depressed domestic commodity prices and undermined the success of family farmers. And while some of the dairy provisions are moderately helpful to farmers in the U.S., it isn’t enough to justify the corresponding harm to Canada’s supply management system that has served their dairy farmers so well.
“USMCA might be a small step forward, but it is preceded by many large steps backward. Ultimately, these modest improvements are dwarfed by the immense damage that President Trump has inflicted by destroying our reputation as a reliable trading partner and by wiping out agricultural markets that farmers had worked for decades to build.”
The Associated Press reported that Trump said the revamped trade pact will “be great” for the United States.
“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody — Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions — tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!,” the president said in a tweet.
A U.S. House vote is likely before Congress adjourns for the year and the Senate is likely to vote in January or February. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the vote on the trade deal will likely occur after an expected impeachment trial in the Senate.
Democrats succeeded in tossing overboard a 10-year protection for manufacturers of new drugs, including so-called biologics, that had won reprieve from lower-cost competition in the original accord. But Pelosi lost out in a bid to repeal so-called Section 230, a provision in a 1996 law that gives social media companies like Facebook broad immunity from lawsuits over the content they publish on their platforms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.