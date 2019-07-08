HAZLETON — Fontana Nature Center holds a Nature Kids Program in which a specific animal is selected to learn about. For July the animal was a Raccoon. There were five kids that signed up for Nature Kids for this month.
“It’s a fun one hour afternoon program,” said Assistant Naturalist Sam Hanson. “We also plan fun games and activities centered on the animal of choice for the kids to participate. We always start out with story time to introduce the kids to the animal they will be learning about. Today we are making a headband, going on a nature walk, berry hunting, and feeding the raccoons.
The kids and their parents, grandparents, and grownups that accompanied them enjoyed their nature walk; seeing things like dragon flies, daddy long legs (spiders) and spiny softshell turtles along the way. They also got to see a cottonwood tree that made a perfect home for raccoons and learn about the leaves on the tree.
The kids also learned raccoons eat things like garbage and berries, fox and owls. They are fast and have good eyesight and hearing senses, and make up to 50 different sounds, and that they come out mostly at night. They also learned the word scatt meant poop, which was a way to distinguish if a raccoon was around, according to Maas who guided the nature walk.
The Nature kids enjoyed their day at Fontana Nature Center and shared about their favorite thing about the afternoon program.
“Picking the berries!” said Bailey Mart and Emma Schmitt. Added Kyle Berns; “feeding the raccoons.”
Kids enjoying the program on Monday, were from Independence, Cedar Rapids, and Hazleton.
Naturalist Michael Maas would like to encourage people to participate in all their programs.
The next animal of study for Nature Kids Program will be Crawdads on Monday, Aug. 13. Everyone is encouraged to dress for the weather.
Today, Tuesday, July 9 is the animal encounter at 9:30 a.m. at the animal display area at Fontana Nature Center.
“We had 45 people show up last week and the week before that about 75 people,” said Maas. “The upcoming one is about the Red Fox.”