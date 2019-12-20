The American Red Cross asks people to remember the gift of lifesaving blood this holiday season. Individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets; those with type O blood are especially needed.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit Red CrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives are scheduled in Fayette and Buchanan counties this month.
On Thursday, Dec. 26, the Waucoma Event Center will hold a blood drive, 2-6 p.m.
On Monday, Dec. 30, the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, will conduct a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m., at 643 Sixth St.
A blood drive will be in Dunkerton, Friday, Jan. 10, from 1-5:30 p.m., at the Dunkerton Community Center, 115 W Main St.
Another blood drive will be 1-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water St. North.