NEI3A offering rent rebate application assistance to seniors

DECORAH – Each year, older Iowans or individuals with disabilities may benefit from rent reimbursement. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is assisting older individuals who need help with rent rebate applications.
Persons can file for rent reimbursement if all of the following requirements were met during 2019:
• He or she was 65 or older or disabled
• His or her income was less than $23,216
• He or she lived in Iowa and still lives in Iowa now
• He or she paid rent in Iowa at a property that pays property tax
Individuals who need assistance filling out the rent reimbursement application are asked to make an appointment by calling 563-277-6021.
Persons should bring proof of all of their income when they come for their appointment. This includes SSA-1099 form, social security income, child support, alimony, family investment program, children’s social security income, welfare payments, rent assistance, and gambling winnings.
If the applicant receives Social Security from more than one number, include all the income from all numbers. Do not include food stamps. If the person applying had no income, he or she must provide information of how rent was paid with no income.
Proof of rent must also be shown, which would be a copy of the lease, copies of rent receipts for every month, or a letter from the owner of the property.