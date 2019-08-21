Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE) Monday through Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street) – Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home delivered meals only

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

August 22

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh fruit, milk, taco sauce

August 23

Italian pork loin, cheese shells, cabbage, multi-grain bread, applesauce, milk, margarine

August 26

Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin, milk, margarine

August 27

Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese/pineapple tidbits, milk

August 28

Beef pot roast, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach pie, milk

August 29

Sausage, onions, peppers, penne pasta with marinara sauce, green peas, mandarin oranges, milk

August 30

Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, milk

September 2

Closed for Labor Day Holiday

September 3

BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, cranapple crisp

September 4

Almond dijon chicken breast, Italian roasted potatoes, creamed peas, peaches

September 5

Beef tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussel sprouts, baked cookie

September 6

Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate raspberry pudding

September 9

BBQ chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit

September 10

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted diced red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce

September 11

Grilled pork with gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, multi-grain bread, sliced pears

September 12

Chicken and dumplings, Harvard beets, broccoli, baked cookie

September 13

Beef pot roast, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake

