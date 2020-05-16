The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 18, via ZOOM beginning at 6 p.m.
The agenda for the meeting is as follows:
1. Call to order and recite Mission Statement
2. Approve agenda and 2/24/20 Board meeting minutes
3. Review Executive Committee minutes from 4/29/20
4. Finance Committee report
5. Discussion and update on Paycheck Protection Program
6. Review program and department updates
7. Review CSBG mid-year report and modifications to targets
8. Review 2nd quarter strategic plan and programs report
9. Head Start
10. Transit
11. Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program (CAPP)
12. Approve revision conflict of interest for senior management staff
13. Grant application updates
14. Director’s report
15. Miscellaneous
16. Set next meeting date – June 22, 2020
17. Adjourn