WEST UNION — Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the Fayette County Courthouse, West Union.
Following the call to order, mission statement and approval of the agenda and Feb. 24 board meeting minutes, the Finance Committee will give its report.
Scott Fischer is scheduled to be the program presenter. He will cover the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).
Reports on Head Start and Transit will also be given.
Also on the agenda is the board conflict of interest training and policy, grant application updates and the director’s report.
The board is expected to set the next meeting date of Monday, April 27, before adjourning.