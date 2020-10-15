RURAL HAWKEYE — It didn’t take much organizing for a group of neighbors to help Ron Senner get his 70 acres of corn and beans harvested Sunday, Oct. 11.
“We just showed up and everybody knew what to do,” friend Dwane Koch said.
Hawkeye area farmer Ron Senner was struck with the COVID-19 virus this summer.
When it came to lending a hand or giving to those in need, Ron led the way. For those friends and neighbors, it was a no-brainer to reach out to Senner and his family when they found out he was sick.
Senner had been in the hospital in Iowa City for several weeks and people had been helping the family with chores.
Senner described his illness, saying he contracted COVID-19 on July 29.
“I spent the month of August in Iowa City. I was on a ventilator for 12 days. I had plasma treatments, the whole nine yards.
"I’m finally getting better,” he said.
Right after the harvest day, Senner had an appointment with the doctors at Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 12.
“They had to shock my heart today to get it back in rhythm,” he said.
He remembers the sickness starting out as a headache, then congestion and fever, but that’s about all he remembers.
“I don’t remember the whole month of August. I’m still doing therapy. I lost 33 pounds. I’m just starting to get my strength back,” he said.
After he was released and started mentioning trying to harvest his corn and beans, his friends and neighbors didn’t give him a lot of choice in the matter, telling him his focus should be on getting better so he’d be in good shape to be able to do everything he needed to next year.
Once the word got out that Senner needed help, it spread like wildfire. Soon there were so many calls to help with the harvest, that people had to be told that there was more than what would be needed.
Some five combines, three grain carts, multiple tractors, wagons and trucks were used in the harvest on Sunday.
Those attending all seemed to have stories about Senner being there whether you just needed help or needed something fixed.
"It’s just something that you do because you want to and because you should,” Koch said. "All the guys that helped would do the same for everybody."
Food for the workers seemed to come out of the fields.
Neighbors Mary Treloar and Doris Boess headed up the food organization.
“We had lots of volunteers donate food and their time. It was really no work on my part. It was really overwhelming and hard to believe. It was hard to see Ronni being sick. We all wish for the best. He’s come a long way,” Treloar said.
The Farmers Win Co-op in Hawkeye supplied food and fuel.
Senner could only describe the day as “great.” He reciprocated the feelings of generosity on the part of his neighbors, saying they would gladly help anyone out.