Benton County has seen 12 positive cases of COVID-19 reported since the outbreak of the virus last month, including one death reported on Tuesday.
During her daily press conference, Iowa Gov. Reynolds reported the deceased Benton County individual was between the ages of 61-80, the 26th death in the state at the time as 102 new positive cases were identified on Tuesday. A positive case of a minor (age 0-17) in Benton County was also reported on Wednesday.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” Benton County Public Health Director Katie Cox stated in a press release. “Benton County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
Earlier in the week, Reynolds announced additional business to close to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until April 30, tobacco and vaping stores, bowling alleys, skating rinks, museums, zoos, etc. Local law enforcement will enforce closings and disperse gatherings of larger than 10 people under the governor’s orders.
“Let’s all do the right thing, right now to protect each other,” Reynolds said. “To all our health care and essential providers: thank you. I know this is especially difficult for you, but we can’t do this without you. We will get through this.”
The governor announced on Wednesday that allowance for state economic assistance grants has been “bumped” up from $4 million to $24 million for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. Reynolds reported that an estimated $148 million in requests have been made by small businesses since over the course of the shutdown. The first round of funding went out Tuesday evening from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The governor will continue to hold press conferences on a daily basis Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. after previously holding them at 2:30 p.m. Vinton Newspapers will continue to provide updates relevant to our readership as they are made available.