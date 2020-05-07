Steve Kalous was entering 2020 as the new coach of both Center Point-Urbana boys and girls track with a talented team. The longtime coach came from Sumner-Fredericksburg and was ready to push the Stormin’ Pointers after a successful 2019 season.
“We were excited about the season,” Kalous said. “I am bringing 18 years of successful coaching experience into a team with a veteran group of seniors. We believed we could compete for the conference titles in boys and girls and send many events to state.”
Returning for the girls were state qualifiers senior Adrianna Katcher (sixth in 3000m run, 1500m, Distance Medley), senior Nicki Thomas (Distance Medley and 4x200), senior Lauren Dufoe (Distance Medley) and sophomore Kora Katcher (800m run, 4x800).
“Adrianna Katcher had a good opportunity to be the champion of the 3000,” Kalous said. “It would have been exciting to watch the seniors finish their career and compete for state titles in some of the events. I believe we would have seen many of the underclassman step into key roles.”
The boys returned five athletes who competed on the Blue Oval last year including senior Alex Wade (sixth place in the 4x800, 800m, Distance Medley, 4x400) sophomore Eli Larson (3200m), senior Derek Tobin (Distance Medley) junior Logan Peterson (Distance Medley, 4x400) and senior Cole Webster (4x800).
“We had many senior boys and we could have put together some relays that could compete for places at state,” Kalous said. “I believed we could have competed for conference titles for boys and girls this year. We could have sent at least 10 events for both groups to state.”
Kalous noted both teams were experienced and primed to challenge schools such as Marion and Solon this season. While disappointed to lose the season, the Pointers will look to regroup in 2021 with seniors such as Katcher, Thomas and Wade graduating after standout careers in track.